Nuttall Press Officer Takes Rap

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall admits on @RadioCityTalk that claims on his website that he lost a close personal friend at Hillsborough are false pic.twitter.com/rjk8kTvgPI — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) February 14, 2017

Paul Nuttall’s press officer Lynda Roughley dives on the grenade and takes the rap for the incorrect Hillsborough website claim:

“I am entirely responsible for the website post regarding Paul’s comments about having ‘close friends’ who died at Hillsborough. Paul is a man of great integrity and would not say something he knew to be untrue. It’s me who has made this mistake, and one I feel absolutely terrible about. I am frankly mortified at the distress this issue has caused Paul and may have caused to anyone involved with the Hillsborough tragedy. I have today offered my resignation, I could not be more sorry.”

Enough to stop it cutting through to voters?