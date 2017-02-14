McDonnell and Diane Abbott Want to “Take Back Control” of UKIP Areas

John McDonnell and Diane Abbott are to head to Sunderland and Barnsley as part of a new series of Labour events aiming to “Take Back Control” of “UKIP areas”. Momentum’s “The World Transformed” hipster Corbynistas will be travelling up to Sunderland in April to dispel the idea, in their words, that “every remain voter is part of a croissant munching metropolitan elite”. Subsequent events will be held in Barnsley, Bradford and Dagenham. Guido has checked and this is not a joke:

“John McDonnell, Clive Lewis, Rachael Maskell and Diane Abbott to speak at ‘Take Back Control’ events in UKIP areas. Take Back Control’ is a series of events about Brexit, the establishment and bringing power back to communities that will take place in marginal constituencies and those under threat from UKIP.”

They are really going to send John McDonnell and Diane Abbott to Sunderland to convince them they’re not “croissant munching” London elitists…

February 14, 2017 at 2:59 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

