Buzzfeed’s top trending stories feel a bit ‘samey’, formulaicly bland with a made-on-a-production line ‘taste’. These are from their UK top trending 20 at the time of going to pixel. Is it Guido or are they running out of ideas?

The headlines will no doubt have been run through a data driven algorithm and optimised to death for SEO and clickbait performance. Are they actually native advertising? (Buzzfeed has got into trouble for running unflagged adverts as editorial in the past.) Pizza, Nandos, Subway, McDonalds – Guido just put those words in the text to see if we too get a load of trash traffic. Does Chipotle even have a restaurant open in the UK?

UPDATE: Chipotle apparently does have restaurants in the UK and this just in at 5:

February 14, 2017



Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

