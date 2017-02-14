Anti-Bercow Lobbying Effort Latest

Tory MP Karl McCartney has emailed all MPs making the case for them to sign the Duddridge EDM:

From: MCCARTNEY, Karl
Sent: 14 February 2017 15:15
To: MCCARTNEY, Karl
Subject: Motion of No Confidence in Speaker Bercow

Dear Colleague,

I am contacting you as I am aware a number of colleagues do not normally sign EDMs and so are unaware or unsure of the easy way to support the Motion of No Confidence in Speaker Bercow as put down by our colleague James Duddridge MP.

The recent outburst by the Speaker, unilaterally barring the President of the United States – our closest ally – from addressing Members of Parliament, was a breach of Parliamentary protocol that parallels no others that neither I, nor more senior Members can recall. It was also indicative of a growing trend in politics of people in powerful positions showing contempt for democracy and an electorate who have made their views crystal clear.

The Speaker is the Chief Officer of the highest authority in the House of Commons and must be politically neutral and seen to be neutral at all times. He or she is, ultimately, the referee on the pitch of our proceedings, not a fellow player. Whether you agree with Speaker Bercow’s criticisms of President Trump or not, the very fact that he made those statements in the place and at the time that he did, at all, shows that he is not politically impartial and that his position is now untenable as his lack of neutrality on a number of issues has manifested itself wider than just Parliament.

I hope you will join me in supporting the EDM and Motion of No Confidence in Speaker Bercow and please do email or give me a call if you would like to discuss this further.

Kind regards,

Karl

Guido understands it already has considerably more support than the Carswell motion against Michael Martin…

Tags:
People: /
February 14, 2017 at 4:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Suzanne Evans: Snell Not Fit To Be MP Suzanne Evans: Snell Not Fit To Be MP
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Labour’s By-Election Blackout Labour’s By-Election Blackout
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative
HS2s Revolving Door: All Aboard The Gravy Train HS2s Revolving Door: All Aboard The Gravy Train
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum
Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit
Bercow Plot Underway Bercow Plot Underway
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full
Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies
Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis” Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis”
Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban
Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post