Suzanne Evans: Sexist Snell “Isn’t Fit to Be An MP”

After Guido revealed the sexist tweets of Labour’s Stoke candidate Gareth Snell, Suzanne Evans says:

“Clearly this man isn’t fit to be an MP. How he passed Labour’s vetting procedures is beyond me – or didn’t they bother? It’s just the kind of thing I get day in day out on social media from the hard left – from both men and women – so maybe no one noticed. Maybe it’s what they expect. No, of course sexism isn’t the prerogative of the left, but the fact they claim to be the epitome of political correctness does rather then rankle when they let women down, as they so frequently do.”