Liz Truss Won’t Back Bercow

Asked by the Sun if the Speaker has her backing, Liz Truss refuses to answer the question. There are claims a dozen Cabinet ministers want Bercow gone…
Asked by the Sun if the Speaker has her backing, Liz Truss refuses to answer the question. There are claims a dozen Cabinet ministers want Bercow gone…
Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:
“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”