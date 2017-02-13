Labour Stoke Candidate on Women: “Bitchy, “Sour Faced”, “Stupid” and “F***ing Annoying”

Labour are very upset with David Davis over his comments about Diane Abbott – will they be as outraged at this from their candidate in Stoke? Gareth Snell has sent a number of ungentlemanly tweets that would be more suited to Donald Trump’s locker room than the Twitter feed of a parliamentary candidate. He described Loose Women panellists as “Squabbling sour faced ladies”:

The charmer said a “Speccy blonde girl” on the Apprentice is “f**king annoying“, and asked her: “why don’t you piss off”.

Snell described the X Factor judge Danni Minogue as “bitchy“:

Dismissed an unknown person who appeared on Question Time as a “stupid woman”:

He said this about Janet Street-Porter:

And mocked another woman who took up “two seats” on public transport:

Quite a bit more sexist than David Davis…