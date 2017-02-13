Labour on 24% With YouGov

The Tories have a 16 point lead in the latest YouGov poll. UKIP are only ten points behind Labour.
CON: 40% (-)
LAB: 24% (-2)
UKIP: 14% (+2)
LD: 11% (-)
GREEN: 4% (-)
When do they bottom out?
Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:
“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”