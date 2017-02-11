Saturday Seven Up

This week 276,926 visitors visited 758,681 times viewing 1,258,991 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Bercow Welcomed Emir of Kuwait
- Bercow Hosted North Korea and Vietnam For Tea in Parliament
- READ: The Leaked Surrey Text Messages in Full
- May vs “Lady Nugee”
- Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit
- Relative of Nicola Sturgeon “Burned Money in front of Homeless Man”
- Bercow Forced to Apologise For Not Consulting on Trump Ban
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…