Labour’s By-Election Candidates Dodging Media

Guido has noticed a recurring theme among Labour’s two by-election candidates: they both seem to be avoiding the press. By Guido’s count Gillian Troughton, Labour’s candidate in Copeland, has so far:

Declined an invitation to appear on the BBC alongside her rivals

Refused an interview with Channel 4 News

Sent a ‘representative’ to a local hustings

Dodged another public debate altogether

Gareth Snell, the candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central has so far:

Blanked a PA reporter, refusing to answer questions while out and about with Jeremy Corbyn (Guido revealed Snell had previously called Corbyn an “IRA supporting friend of Hamas” – watch them run here)

On the same occasion refused to give an interview to ITV

Even refused to give an interview to the New Statesman

It’s certainly getting up the nose of Michael Crick, who has been wistfully tweeting about the degree of access he had during the 1997 Wirral South by-election. Almost as if Labour are trying to hide the woeful lack of talent among their by-election candidates…