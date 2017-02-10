Labour’s By-Election Candidates Dodging Media

Guido has noticed a recurring theme among Labour’s two by-election candidates: they both seem to be avoiding the press. By Guido’s count Gillian Troughton, Labour’s candidate in Copeland, has so far:

  • Declined an invitation to appear on the BBC alongside her rivals
  • Refused an interview with Channel 4 News
  • Sent a ‘representative’ to a local hustings
  • Dodged another public debate altogether

Gareth Snell, the candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central has so far:

  • Blanked a PA reporter, refusing to answer questions while out and about with Jeremy Corbyn (Guido revealed Snell had previously called Corbyn an “IRA supporting friend of Hamas” – watch them run here)
  • On the same occasion refused to give an interview to ITV
  • Even refused to give an interview to the New Statesman

It’s certainly getting up the nose of Michael Crick, who has been wistfully tweeting about the degree of access he had during the 1997 Wirral South by-election. Almost as if Labour are trying to hide the woeful lack of talent among their by-election candidates…

Tags: , , , , ,
People: / /
February 10, 2017 at 11:57 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative Revealed: Cambridge Money-Burning Tory is Distant Nicola Sturgeon Relative
HS2s Revolving Door: All Aboard The Gravy Train HS2s Revolving Door: All Aboard The Gravy Train
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum
Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit
Bercow Plot Underway Bercow Plot Underway
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full
Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies
Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis” Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis”
Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban
Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post
Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO
PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote
Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots
EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid
Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio