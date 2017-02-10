Labour Leave Cleared Over Seb Dance’s UKIP Claims

Labour Leave yesterday received a letter including the following statement from the party’s General Secretary Iain McNicol:

“I am satisfied that the money was transferred for the purposes of meeting shared costs for joint referendum events that had been paid for by UKIP. This has been reported as such by Labour Leave in your spending return to the Electoral Commission. In addition, the Commission advised you to report this payment as a “donation” for regulatory purposes. There is no indication that the money has, or will be, used for any other purposes.”