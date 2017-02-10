Daily Mail Political Editor Runners and Riders

James Slack’s appointment as the PM’s official spokesman has set off the Lobby merry-go-round. Political editor jobs are going at both the Telegraph and the Daily Mail. Our Telegraph likely names are here. As for the Mail, as ever MediaGuido gives you your runners and riders…

Jason Groves, Daily Mail: The unflappable deputy pol ed has to be an early favourite. Tipped for the Telegraph job as well, though they will have to throw money at him to steal him from Dacre. Some in the Lobby enviously believe Groves has the choice of the two jobs.

Jack Doyle, Daily Mail: The paper’s Senior Political Correspondent is hotly tipped. Also writing leaders, which shows how well-regarded he is. Well liked by Dacre, is he being groomed for the job?

Dan Martin, Daily Mail: Currently Chief Political Correspondent, Martin is a seasoned pro who knows Westminster inside and out. The paper would struggle without him.

Katherine Faulkner, Daily Mail: The paper’s investigations editor. Regularly gets political scoops. Not of the Lobby, which is a bonus if they want to drive the agenda from Kensington. Surely time a woman was Daily Mail political editor…

Ian Drury, Daily Mail: Took over the home affairs brief when Slack moved to Westminster. Been at the Mail over a decade. Will know the Number 10 team well from May’s time at the Home Office. That helped Slack get the job last time round.

In the unlikely event that Dacre was to consider an immigrant from another newspaper:

Steve Swinford, Telegraph: Guido cannot recall Dacre ever hiring outside of Derry Street. If he does Swinford is an option. With Groves he is one of the favourites for the Telegraph pol ed job. If Groves goes to the Tel, Swinford could jump to the Mail. Paper swap?

Matt Chorley, Times Red Box: Formerly the political editor of MailOnline, he was, tapped up for doing a joint online/paper job last time round. Would be a return to the mothership. Could finally move on from those early starts at his Little Read Box, could he speak for England?

Michael Gove, The Times: Rising star of the Lobby. Good young scoop-getter. Has caught the eye of rivals. But does he have a good enough relationship with Downng Street?

Who will speak for England?