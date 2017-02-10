Clegg: ‘UKIP Has a Permanent Role’

Last night Nick Clegg gave a talk at UCL where he was asked by a student what he thought the future of UKIP would be now Britain had voted to leave the EU. He said: “There’s a permanent role for UKIP in Britain and this may surprise you but that’s the way it should be”. He was deadly serious about this point, that he wanted UKIP to last: 

“UKIP should play a continued role as a voice for those who don’t like the modern world… It is a travesty that 4 million people voted for UKIP at the last election and all they got was Douglas Carswell. Don’t misunderstand me, I don’t agree with anything they stand for.” 

He also claimed, with a sense of sadness, that “Paul Dacre, the editor of the Daily Mail, runs our country now.” 

Can’t think why he hates Dacre…

