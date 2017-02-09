Labour Reshuffle: Appointments As They Happen

Shadow Secretary of State for Business – Rebecca Long-Bailey

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment – Sue Hayman

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales – Christina Rees

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Peter Dowd

Who?

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

