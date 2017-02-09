Indefensible: Israeli Land Grab Law

Guido has always been a staunch defender of Israel’s right to exist, Israel’s right to security and Israel’s military stance in a hostile region. The only democracy in a region of dictatorships, an ally in the war on terror and part of the Judaeo-Christian heritage that underpins Western values. In difficult times we have stood by Israel.

The new land grab law brought forward by Likud’s coalition partners is indefensible. The law allows the state to expropriate privately-owned Palestinian land in the West Bank / Judea and Samaria where Israeli settlements or outposts have been built. The law will allow for the retroactive legalisation of land in more than 50 outposts and settlements so far. It allows Jewish settlers to remain in their homes, even though it does not grant them ownership of the land they live on. It denies the Palestinian owners the right to claim the land or take possession of it “until there is a diplomatic resolution of the status of the territories.”

This is the state legitimising theft. Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has, rightly, indicated that if the law is challenged in the courts, he won’t defend it. Nor should any of Israel’s friends.

Tags:
February 9, 2017 at 2:31 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum
Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit
Bercow Plot Underway Bercow Plot Underway
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full
Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies
Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis” Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis”
Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban
Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post
Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO
PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote
Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots
EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid
Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio
Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir
Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee
Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine