Corbyn Tells BBC: You Are Reporting Fake News

BBC: We want to avoid reporting fake news, so please clarify something for us.

BBC: I’m aware of the issue of fake news at the moment.

JC: There’s a lot of it about.

BBC: Well, there’s a story going about that you’ve set a date for when you’re gonna quit as Labour leader.

JC: That’s on IMadeItUpYesterday.com.

BBC: Is there absolutely no truth in that?

JC: Absolute nonsense.

BBC: So your future as Labour leader is absolutely intact? You’ve not considered whether you as leader are damaging the party?

JC: I’m really surprised the BBC is reporting fake news. There is no news.