Corbyn Tells BBC: You Are Reporting Fake News

BBC: We want to avoid reporting fake news, so please clarify something for us.
Corbyn: I’m really surprised the BBC is reporting fake news. pic.twitter.com/lsYGGdb7y4
— Jamie McConkey (@JamieMcConkey) February 9, 2017
BBC: I’m aware of the issue of fake news at the moment.
JC: There’s a lot of it about.
BBC: Well, there’s a story going about that you’ve set a date for when you’re gonna quit as Labour leader.
JC: That’s on IMadeItUpYesterday.com.
BBC: Is there absolutely no truth in that?
JC: Absolute nonsense.
BBC: So your future as Labour leader is absolutely intact? You’ve not considered whether you as leader are damaging the party?
JC: I’m really surprised the BBC is reporting fake news. There is no news.
The Trumpian rebrand continues, bigly!