“Anarchy” as Parliament Shuts Lobby Hacks’ Cafeteria

The controversy surrounding the ongoing building work in parliament has reached fever pitch after authorities closed the cafeteria used by hungry Lobby hacks. Construction work at the whips office has led to a decision to relocate some staff to Moncrieff’s cafeteria, the room where the Lobby hosts its famous ministerial lunches. The move means whips office staff, the keepers of MPs’ deepest and darkest secrets, will now work in the press gallery a stone’s throw from the nation’s political journalists. “Anarchy” says one seasoned Lobby luncher. What could go wrong?