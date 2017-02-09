Year of the Rooster Starts Badly for Jez

On Monday night the Tories held their glitzy fundraising Black & White Ball, last night Labour welcomed the year of the Rooster with a fundraiser. Chinese for Labour‘s annual bash took place at a top-end North London restaurant: a far-cry from your local takeaway, the menu features a “New Year Imperial Treasure Pot for eight” of oysters, prawns and chickens at £438.80. The Rooster represents fidelity and punctuality; doubly ironic as the event only kicked off in earnest after very thirsty MPs turned up very late due to the Article 50 votes.

The raffle featured a prize donated by Tony Blair – unusual at a party knees-up nowadays. A bottle of wine signed by the three-election winning former Prime Minister went for £850. A bottle of whiskey signed by Jeremy Corbyn was also auctioned. It’s price? £150. The Rooster starts inauspiciously for Jez…