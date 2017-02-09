Year of the Rooster Starts Badly for Jez

On Monday night the Tories held their glitzy fundraising Black & White Ball, last night Labour welcomed the year of the Rooster with a fundraiser. Chinese for Labour‘s annual bash took place at a top-end North London restaurant: a far-cry from your local takeaway, the menu features a “New Year Imperial Treasure Pot for eight” of oysters, prawns and chickens at £438.80. The Rooster represents fidelity and punctuality; doubly ironic as the event only kicked off in earnest after very thirsty MPs turned up very late due to the Article 50 votes.

The raffle featured a prize donated by Tony Blair – unusual at a party knees-up nowadays. A bottle of wine signed by the three-election winning former Prime Minister went for £850. A bottle of whiskey signed by Jeremy Corbyn was also auctioned. It’s price? £150. The Rooster starts inauspiciously for Jez…

Tags: ,
People: /
February 9, 2017 at 9:42 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum Named: 33 MPs Voted for Second Referendum
Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit
Bercow Plot Underway Bercow Plot Underway
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full
Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies
Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis” Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis”
Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban
Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post
Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO
PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote
Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots
EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid
Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio
Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir
Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee
Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine