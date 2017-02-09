14 Labour Rebels With Jobs

Clive Lewis, Jo Stevens, Dawn Butler, Tulip Siddiq and Rachael Maskell quit the Labour frontbench over the Article 50 vote – last night another 14 rebelled against Corbyn’s three line whip. They are:
Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Sports Minister
Kevin Brennan – Shadow Arts Minister
Lyn Brown – Shadow Policing Minister
Ruth Cadbury – Shadow Housing Minister
Thangam Debbonaire – Opposition whip
Vicky Foxcroft – Opposition whip
Dr Rupa Huq – Shadow Crime Minister
Chi Onwurah – Shadow Industrial Strategy Minister
Stephen Pound – Shadow Northern Ireland Minister
Andy Slaughter – Shadow House Minister
Jeff Smith – Opposition whip
Catherine West – Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister
Alan Whitehead – Shadow Energy Minister
Daniel Zeichner – Shadow Transport Minister
If Jez is going to enforce his three line whip then a significant number of new appointments will have to be found…