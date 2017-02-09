14 Labour Rebels With Jobs

Clive Lewis, Jo Stevens, Dawn Butler, Tulip Siddiq and Rachael Maskell quit the Labour frontbench over the Article 50 vote – last night another 14 rebelled against Corbyn’s three line whip. They are:

Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Sports Minister

Kevin Brennan – Shadow Arts Minister

Lyn Brown – Shadow Policing Minister

Ruth Cadbury – Shadow Housing Minister

Thangam Debbonaire – Opposition whip

Vicky Foxcroft – Opposition whip

Dr Rupa Huq  – Shadow Crime Minister

Chi Onwurah – Shadow Industrial Strategy Minister

Stephen Pound – Shadow Northern Ireland Minister

Andy Slaughter – Shadow House Minister

Jeff Smith – Opposition whip

Catherine West – Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister

Alan Whitehead – Shadow Energy Minister

Daniel Zeichner – Shadow Transport Minister

If Jez is going to enforce his three line whip then a significant number of new appointments will have to be found…

February 9, 2017 at 11:03 am



Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump's hands:

"Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House."

