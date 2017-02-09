14 Labour Rebels Still in Their Jobs

Clive Lewis, Jo Stevens, Dawn Butler, Tulip Siddiq and Rachael Maskell quit the Labour frontbench over the Article 50 vote – last night another 14 rebelled against Corbyn’s three line whip. They are:

Rosena Allin-Khan – Shadow Sports Minister Kevin Brennan – Shadow Arts Minister Lyn Brown – Shadow Policing Minister Ruth Cadbury – Shadow Housing Minister Thangam Debbonaire – Opposition whip Vicky Foxcroft – Opposition whip Dr Rupa Huq – Shadow Crime Minister Chi Onwurah – Shadow Industrial Strategy Minister Stephen Pound – Shadow Northern Ireland Minister Andy Slaughter – Shadow House Minister Jeff Smith – Opposition whip Catherine West – Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Alan Whitehead – Shadow Energy Minister Daniel Zeichner – Shadow Transport Minister

If Jez is going to enforce his three line whip then a significant number of new appointments will have to be found…