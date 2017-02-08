SNP Sing Ode to Joy as MPs Vote For Brexit

.@theSNP MPs whistle the Anthem of Europe, ‘Ode to Joy’, as rUK MPs vote to leave the EU. pic.twitter.com/uxsR1yTYHE
— Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) February 8, 2017
Sad!
.@theSNP MPs whistle the Anthem of Europe, ‘Ode to Joy’, as rUK MPs vote to leave the EU. pic.twitter.com/uxsR1yTYHE
— Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) February 8, 2017
Sad!
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”