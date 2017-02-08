Who Is Rebecca Long-Bailey?

Who is Rebecca Long-Bailey, the 37 year-old Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury who is being tipped as Jez’s successor? Last year in an interview on Sky News she refused to rule out the conspiracy theory that MI5 are working to destabilise Corbyn:

DERMOT MURNAGHAN: Can I just ask you lastly and rather briefly, Rebecca Long-Bailey, what do you make of this extraordinary claim from Len McClusky, or maybe you don’t think it’s extraordinary, that MI5 might be trying to destabilise Jeremy Corbyn?

REBECCA LONG-BAILEY: Well I can’t comment on that myself, I haven’t had any briefings on that but there are a lot of crazy things happening in politics at the moment and given the last few months nothing would surprise me.  

Six months on and it’s Agent Long-Bailey who is destabilising Jez… 

February 8, 2017 at 3:42 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump's hands:

"Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House."

