READ: The Leaked Surrey Text Messages in Full

Guido has got hold of the leaked texts from David Hodge, the leader of Surrey council, revealing a deal with DCLG about the council tax referendum. They are addressed to a “Nick” at DCLG but appear to have been sent to the wrong Nick. The intended recipient could have been Sajid Javid’s special adviser Nick King, or more likely Nick Burkitt, DCLG’s deputy director for local government finance…

Great hit from Corbyn. 

UPDATE: Statement from Surrey council leader David Hodge, who sent the texts:

“Surrey’s decision not to proceed with a 15% council tax increase was ours alone and there has been no deal between Surrey County Council and the Government. However, I am confident that the Government now understands the real pressures in adult social care and the need for a lasting solution.”

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

