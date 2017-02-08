READ: The Leaked Surrey Text Messages in Full

Guido has got hold of the leaked texts from David Hodge, the leader of Surrey council, revealing a deal with DCLG about the council tax referendum. They are addressed to a “Nick” at DCLG but appear to have been sent to the wrong Nick.* The intended recipient could have been Sajid Javid’s special adviser Nick King, or more likely Nick Burkitt, DCLG’s deputy director for local government finance…

Great hit from Corbyn.

*Nick Forbes Labour’s senior chair at the Local Government Association is the likely lucky recipient.

UPDATE: Statement from Surrey council leader David Hodge, who sent the texts: