READ: The Leaked Surrey Text Messages in Full

Guido has got hold of the leaked texts from David Hodge, the leader of Surrey council, revealing a deal with DCLG about the council tax referendum. They are addressed to a “Nick” at DCLG but appear to have been sent to the wrong Nick.* The intended recipient could have been Sajid Javid’s special adviser Nick King, or more likely Nick Burkitt, DCLG’s deputy director for local government finance…
Great hit from Corbyn.
*Nick Forbes Labour’s senior chair at the Local Government Association is the likely lucky recipient.
UPDATE: Statement from Surrey council leader David Hodge, who sent the texts:
“Surrey’s decision not to proceed with a 15% council tax increase was ours alone and there has been no deal between Surrey County Council and the Government. However, I am confident that the Government now understands the real pressures in adult social care and the need for a lasting solution.”