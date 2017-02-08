Clive Lewis Out of Shad-Cab


He has finally come out and resigned from the frontbench…

“When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’. I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home.

“It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet.

“It has been a privilege to work with Jeremy Corbyn and be part of the shadow cabinet. I will continue to support our party and our leader from the back benches to the very best of my ability.”

Off to spend more time on his leadership bid…

Tags:
People:
February 8, 2017 at 8:02 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full Guido Exclusive: Read Leaked PMQs Texts In Full
Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest Labour Leadership Rumblings Latest
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies Four Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies
Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis” Claire Perry: Leave MPs “Jihadis”
Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban Watch: Bercow Apologises For His Trump Ban
Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post Labour PPC: Rothschild Conspiracy Post
Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO Black and White Ball JAMs: Supercar CEO
PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote
Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots
EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid
Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio
Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir
Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee
Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine
Bercow Loses Hair Bercow Loses Hair
Corbyn Covers for Sicknote Abbott Corbyn Covers for Sicknote Abbott
Kippers and Cybernats Stuck in Echo Chamber Kippers and Cybernats Stuck in Echo Chamber
How Shami Supported Shiner How Shami Supported Shiner