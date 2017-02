Here we go: Tory MP James Duddridge writes to Theresa May tonight to ask if she will stand in the way of MPs who want to unseat the Speaker:

8th February 2017 Dear Prime Minister, Could you confirm that if there is a vote of no confidence in The Speaker of The House of Commons, the Government will not intervene and give Ministers a free vote. James Duddridge MP

Odds against it succeeding, but the move is on…