4 Tory Brexit Rebels Represent Leave Constituencies

Only seven Tory MPs rebelled against the government last night and voted for Labour’s amendment. Four of those seven rebels represent Leave constituencies:

Claire Perry: Devizes voted Leave

Antoinette Sandbach: Eddisbury voted Leave

Anna Soubry: Broxtowe voted Leave

Andrew Tyrie: Chichester voted Leave

Of the three other rebels, Heidi Allen and Ken Clarke represent Remain seats, while Bob Neill’s Bromley and Chislehurst voted 50-50. There were six Tory abstainers: George Osborne was giving a speech in Antwerp, Nicky Morgan flipped out at chief whip Gavin Williamson and refused to vote, Nick Herbert and Ben Howlett are dripping Europhiles, and Helen Grant. In reality the much hyped rebellion was far smaller than trailed…

Constituency data via Chris Hanretty.
February 8, 2017



Quote of the Day

John Redwood tweets

“I have had enough of belonging to a puppet Parliament.”

