Remain Chaos After Brexit Vote ‘Concession’

Remain MPs are split on how to respond to the government’s so-called ‘concession’ of a vote on the terms of a Brexit deal – something to which they had already committed. Even Theresa May’s spokesman admits nothing has changed, though despite this Labour are claiming victory. Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer says:

“This is a significant victory for parliament, and follows months of concerted pressure from Labour.”

Yet Open Britain Labour Remainer Chris Leslie says the opposite:

“The Government’s so-called ‘concession’ falls short of giving Parliament a meaningful vote… This simply isn’t good enough.”

Some Tory Remain rebels are convinced, like Dominic Grieve:

“I take view that it [the Government’s concession on a Brexit vote] is significant step forward.”

And Open Britain’s Nicky Morgan says it’s an important concession too:

“Welcome concession that both Houses will vote on final agreement before it is concluded & before EU Parliament votes”

Yet others like Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry say it is not. Remainers can’t even agree on what it is they are opposing…

February 7, 2017 at 5:17 pm



Quote of the Day

John Redwood tweets

“I have had enough of belonging to a puppet Parliament.”

