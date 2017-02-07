Remain Chaos After Brexit Vote ‘Concession’

Remain MPs are split on how to respond to the government’s so-called ‘concession’ of a vote on the terms of a Brexit deal – something to which they had already committed. Even Theresa May’s spokesman admits nothing has changed, though despite this Labour are claiming victory. Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer says:

“This is a significant victory for parliament, and follows months of concerted pressure from Labour.”

Yet Open Britain Labour Remainer Chris Leslie says the opposite:

“The Government’s so-called ‘concession’ falls short of giving Parliament a meaningful vote… This simply isn’t good enough.”

Some Tory Remain rebels are convinced, like Dominic Grieve:

“I take view that it [the Government’s concession on a Brexit vote] is significant step forward.”

And Open Britain’s Nicky Morgan says it’s an important concession too:

“Welcome concession that both Houses will vote on final agreement before it is concluded & before EU Parliament votes”

Yet others like Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry say it is not. Remainers can’t even agree on what it is they are opposing…