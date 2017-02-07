PwC’s ‘Serious Economic Shock’ Turns Into Brexit Boom

Before the referendum the EU-funded PricewaterhouseCoopers wrote the infamous CBI report claiming Brexit would cause a “serious economic shock”, costing £100 billion and 1 million jobs. Today they have performed a screeching u-turn, now claiming Brexit will lead Britain into an economic boom. In March last year, PwC thought a Leave vote would cause a drop in UK living standards, GDP and employment and warned GDP growth “could be seriously reduced — and possibly be as low as zero in 2017 or 2018.” Today, PwC are forecasting the opposite: they now think Britain will enjoy GDP growth faster than any other major advanced economy in the world over the next three decades. They say GDP growth will outstrip the US, Canada, France and Germany with average annual rate of 1.9%.

Very expensive experts wrong again…

Tags: , ,
February 7, 2017 at 9:54 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Redwood tweets

“I have had enough of belonging to a puppet Parliament.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders
Gove: Where Were You? Gove: Where Were You?
Article 50 Debate: Live Spreadsheet of MPs Voting Against Article 50 Debate: Live Spreadsheet of MPs Voting Against
May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text
Article 50: Tulip Siddiq Resigns Article 50: Tulip Siddiq Resigns
Article 50: Clive Lewis Bottles It Article 50: Clive Lewis Bottles It
UK Economy Defying Predictions Again UK Economy Defying Predictions Again
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
UKIP Announce Nuttall for Stoke UKIP Announce Nuttall for Stoke
Article 50 Splits Shadow Cabinet Article 50 Splits Shadow Cabinet
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
Leaving The Protectionist Union Leaving The Protectionist Union
New European: Leave Voters “Lager Louts” New European: Leave Voters “Lager Louts”
Sion Simon Deletes Pro Remain Statement Sion Simon Deletes Pro Remain Statement
John Woodcock’s Fake News John Woodcock’s Fake News
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Benn’s Brexit Committee Bunfight Benn’s Brexit Committee Bunfight
Real Brexit: Gove Sets The Standard Real Brexit: Gove Sets The Standard