Nick Boles Leaves Hospital to Make Article 50 Vote

Nick Boles, who is currently fighting cancer, leaves hospital today to vote on the Article 50 bill:

“Today, on my own initiative, I am coming out of hospital to support the government on the Article 50 bill. I have spent the last week receiving my third round of chemotherapy for the cancer that was discovered last October. I feel pretty grim and will have to go back to hospital after I have voted. But I want to come to Parliament to represent my constituents on this important bill and do my bit to ensure that it is passed without amendment.”