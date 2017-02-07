Nick Boles Leaves Hospital to Make Article 50 Vote

Nick Boles, who is currently fighting cancer, leaves hospital today to vote on the Article 50 bill:
“Today, on my own initiative, I am coming out of hospital to support the government on the Article 50 bill. I have spent the last week receiving my third round of chemotherapy for the cancer that was discovered last October. I feel pretty grim and will have to go back to hospital after I have voted. But I want to come to Parliament to represent my constituents on this important bill and do my bit to ensure that it is passed without amendment.”
Puts last week’s “headache” into perspective.