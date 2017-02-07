Labour PPC: Far-Right Rothschilds Conspiracy Contains “Great Deal of Truth”

A Labour prospective parliamentary candidate has posted a Rothschilds conspiracy meme from a far-right website and claimed it contains “a great deal of truth”. John Clarke ran in Priti Patel’s Witham seat in 2015, when he was forced to apologise for calling her a “sexy bond villain”. Today he shared a graphic from the far-right anti-Semitic website Smoloko, claiming “Israel owns the Senate, the Congress and the executive branch” and that “The Rothschild family” owns Israel. The account that originally posted the graphic has the bio: “There were no gas chambers. Hitler was right”. When his fellow Labour members pointed out that he was promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, Clarke – a serving councillor – replied: “I am anti-Rothschild not Antisemitic. I will now block people who accuse me of Antisemitism merely to close down legitimate criticism of Israel &/or Rothschild family.” Days since Labour’s last anti-Semitic incident: zero…