Guardian Won’t Pay Ethnic Minority Interns

The Guardian is offering an internship to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic wannabe journos – but it won’t pay them. An advert states:

“The Guardian believes there should be a better representation of our diverse society in journalism, and each summer offers up to 12 two-week placements for students or graduates from BAME backgrounds… The scheme is unpaid, though reasonable daily travel expenses will be reimbursed.”

The following Guardian pieces will make good introductory reading for its lucky new interns:

Campaign group Intern Aware tell Guido: “For this scheme to be successful, The Guardian needs to ensure it’s affordable, particularly for people who don’t live in London.” Easy day one task: “Find me a story on unpaid internships!”

February 7, 2017 at 3:59 pm



Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

