Bercow Forced to Apologise For Not Consulting on Trump Ban

The Lords Speaker reveals he has secured an apology from John Bercow for failing to consult him on his unilateral Trump ban. Lord Fowler says he keeps an “open mind” about whether Trump should be able to address parliament. Embarrassment for Bercow…
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”