Karen Danczuk Wants to Be Labour MP for Heywood & Middleton

Selfie Queen Karen Danczuk told the BBC last week:

“I’ve been thinking this past week… I would love to be an MP. I genuinely would and I just hope I can get the support out there to enable that, because I think my voice is important.”

Where could she stand? Guido hears Karen is looking at Manchester’s Heywood and Middleton, a Labour seat currently occupied by the uninspiring Liz McInnes, who is currently battling the Momentum hordes in her CLP. Karen said last year:

“I really want to fight Middleton & Heywood at the next General Election for MP!! It’s time they had a home girl putting the town first.”

Which would throw up the prospect of Heywood and its neighbouring Rochdale constituency being held by a former husband and wife…

There are of course other seats without sitting Labour MPs, nearby Rossendale and Darwen is held by Jake Berry with an increased majority of over 5,000 votes against Will Straw. That would not be an easy fight….