How Shami Supported Shiner

The downfall of disgraced tank chasing lawyer Phil Shiner is particularly awkward for one hard-left Labour comrade. Shiner is close friends with Shami Chakrabarti, the pair collaborated extensively when she was director at Liberty.

In 2007 Shami and Shiner worked together on cases of Iraqi abuse allegations, telling the media that abuse by British troops was not a case of a “few bad apples” but “systemic”.

In 2008 Shami lavished praise on Shiner:

“His relentless work on behalf of the families of British soldiers and Iraqi civilians demonstrates the even-handedness of human rights.”

In 2011, at the conclusion of the Baha Mousa inquiry, Shami said that Shiner and his team of lawyers had

“brought honour to their profession”

Shami’s support for Shiner continued well after the allegations against him came to light. In 2015 Shami suggested Shiner was the victim of a witch hunt by the government:

“I know the dangers of governments threatening human rights lawyers for their work. It happens in dark parts of the world and is not good for the rule of law.”

Shiner has now admitted encouraging vexatious claims against British troops and been found guilty of five counts of dishonesty, and has been struck off the roll. “Brought honour to his profession” according to the Shadow Attorney General…