Corbyn Stepped In At Last Minute To Cover For Diane

Labour MPs including Caroline Flint were on TV this weekend demanding Corbyn sacks his old lover Diane Abbott after she missed the Article 50 vote due to a “migraine“, despite speaking hours before, going on the lash the night before, and several other cancer-striken MPs managing to vote. How cross is Jez with Diane? Guido can reveal that Abbott was due to speak at a Tottenham Labour Party fundraising dinner at a Haringey restaurant the day after the vote. Abbott was prominently advertised as the guest of honour for last Thursday’s event. Alas, Diane’s migraine had not passed and they had to find a replacement speaker. Which big name was willing to fill in for Diane on such short notice? One Jeremy Corbyn. Seems the furore is not causing any headaches among the Labour leadership…