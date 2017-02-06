Clerks’ Wigs Scrapped to Make Commons “Less Stuffy”

Tory MPs sounded their disapproval as the Speaker announced that Commons clerks will no longer have to wear wigs. Bercow says he wants to free clerks of the requirement to wear the ceremonial syrup to make the chamber seem “less stuffy and forbidding” to the public. The weekend papers reported that clerks find the wigs “too itchy“. The changes come in after the next recess. Jacob Rees-Mogg’s manifesto for the Speakership to include immediate reinstatement?

UPDATE: Watch MPs fail to keep their hair on as Bercow makes historic wig announcement…

Watch the Speaker’s statement announcing that Clerks should no longer wear wigs in the Chamber https://t.co/sowgXppmZU pic.twitter.com/fwEI42N9jE — House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) 6 February 2017

UPDATE II: Tory MPs Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and Sir Gerald Howard protest the Speaker’s decision, dubbing it an “executive order”.