Smut-Peddling Labour Councillor Suspended

A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party after Guido revealed his smut-peddling past. Josh Brandwood, a councillor in Morecambe, ran a Facebook page posting leaked Snapchat photos of young men and women in compromising positions. Morecambe Labour group say:

“We are extremely disappointed as a group but feel there is no other option and our residents and more importantly the victims would expect no less.”

Brandwood says in a statement that Guido was right to reveal his past indiscretions:

“Four years later, as an elected representative, my involvement was rightly brought into the public realm. I can now see how naive I was back then, and feel ashamed of my actions.”

A very silly thing to do, for which he is now very sorry.