Owen Jones Ditches Corbyn

Owen Jones has been distancing himself from the Corbyn project for some time, a careful balancing act between maintaining his lefty street cred and his future career. He lost the plot with Guido last year for reporting his comments to a Spanish newspaper that Corbyn would “never win“. Now Owen has given Jez the bullet on the record:

“The Left has failed badly. I’d find it hard to vote for Corbyn… They have made lots of bad mistakes. There’s been a lack of strategy, communication, vision. If there’s an election now Jeremy will go and a new leader will probably shift the party to the Right. He won’t last unless he turns things around… [He’d back a younger leader] able to keep Labour’s fractured coalition together.”

A very handy narrative for Owen’s ambitious mate Clive Lewis…