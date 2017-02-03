Diane Abbott Speeds Away From Cameras

MP Diane Abbott dodges questions from @itvnews after missed Brexit Bill vote pic.twitter.com/lYek876vCs
— ITV News (@itvnews) February 2, 2017
Shouldn’t she be resting in a darkened room?
MP Diane Abbott dodges questions from @itvnews after missed Brexit Bill vote pic.twitter.com/lYek876vCs
— ITV News (@itvnews) February 2, 2017
Shouldn’t she be resting in a darkened room?
Michael Gove on the LibDems:
“It is a tragedy that the party which is called Liberal Democrat is scarcely liberal and now anti-democratic.”