Tank-Chasing Shiner Guilty

Disgraced lawyer Phil Shiner whipped-up vexatious claims against British soldiers in Iraq. Today his career is over. The Law Society Gazette reports:
“The tribunal found five counts of dishonesty proved against him following a two-day hearing earlier this week. He is almost certain to be struck off the roll.”
Justice…
UPDATE: Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has called on Shiner to apologise. He said:
“Justice has finally been served after we took the unprecedented step of submitting evidence on his abuse of our legal system. Phil Shiner made soldiers’ lives a misery by pursuing false claims of torture and murder – now he should apologise. We will study any implications for outstanding legal claims closely.”