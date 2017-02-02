Evening Standard Editor Runners and Riders

After five years at the helm Sarah Sands is off to the Today programme, so the Evening Standard is looking for a new editor. Who will join the likes of Paul Dacre, Max Hastings and Geordie Grieg on the illustrious list of former Standard editors? As ever Media Guido gives you your preliminary runners and riders…

Rachel Johnson – A party circuit pal of Evgeny, who she calls “a wise old beard (or two) on young shoulders”. Has been a Standard columnist. Might the sister of the former Mayor edit London’s dominant paper?

Oly Duff – Under Duff’s editorship the i paper enjoyed some success and largely subsidised the Independent, before Lebedev sold it to Johnston Press last year. One of Evgeny’s cabal of bearded young male proteges. 

Amol Rajan – You wait ages for an editor’s job and then two come along at once. Has landed a string of scoopettes since becoming the BBC’s new media editor. Bearded obviously. If only he’d held out just a little longer…

Matthew d’Ancona – The former Spectator editor is already a Standard columnist and also pushes the neo-Cameroon modernising agenda in his Guardian column. Has requisite beard.

Toby Young: Now working at the New Schools Network, could he be tempted to put his career as an educationalist on hold? Able to grow beard at short notice if necessary.

Ed Cumming – Hirsute Rasputin to Evgeny’s Tsar Nicholas, Cumming is highly-rated and was commissioning editor at the Observer for two years.

Dylan Jones – The GQ editor is a name in the frame, however his 18 years at the helm of GQ suggest he is a lifer at the magazine. If he starts growing a beard he could be in contention.

Stig Abell – The former Sun man could be a good shout. Though surely he loves TLS too much to leave?

Ian Walker – If Lebedev goes for an internal hire then his deputy editor is the most qualified.

Jack Lefley – Currently the well-respected Standard news editor, the man who under the radar does the most work on the paper.

Evgeny could choose someone completely unexpected. He is not a conventional proprietor…

Tags:
People: /
February 2, 2017 at 1:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text
Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again) Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again)
Cruz’s Slam Dunk Cruz’s Slam Dunk
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Farage Hired by Fox News Farage Hired by Fox News
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron
PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter
Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo
CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed
D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Runners & Riders Runners & Riders
Max Mosley’s Fascist Past Max Mosley’s Fascist Past
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN