Diane Abbott’s Westminster Hall Debate Hours Before Brexit Vote

Well done to Diane Abbott for struggling through this contribution to the Westminster Hall debate on Prevent yesterday, just hours before the Article 50 vote, despite being “unwell“. What a trooper.
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”