There was a packed room for the Unite Parliamentary Branch nomination meeting just now. Despite the presence of members of the Labour leader’s office including Corbyn’s trade union liason official – Nancy Platt – and the thumbscrews being applied by Karie Murphy and Jon Lansman with a crowd from Momentum’s HQ who don’t even work in parliament, the result was 35 to 25 in favour of the moderate candidate, Gerard Coyne. A symbolic defeat for Len McCluskey….