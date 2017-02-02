Latest Poll: May 68 Points Ahead of Corbyn

Opinium last night published net approval ratings which make disastrous reading for Jeremy Corbyn. In short, May destroys Jez on every measure of confidence and likeability. The net figures are above: on the raw numbers just 14% think Corbyn is a strong leader and just 16% think he would make a capable Prime Minister. This poll was taken during a difficult weekend for May where she was receiving a drubbing in the press over the Trump state visit. There is a 68 point spread between them on who makes a capable PM. Even on a bad day, May looks unbeatable...