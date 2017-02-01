Labour Stoke Candidate: Brexiteers “Confused”, “Inward Looking” Racists

Not only does Labour’s candidate in Stoke think Brexit is a “pile of sh*t”, he also mocked Leave voters as “confused“, “inward looking” racists. Above are a string of tweets by Gareth Snell in which be derides Leave voters using the hashtag “#ThingsThatAreWellBrexit”. The theme is that Brexiteers are a bunch of stupid, small-minded racists. He mocks Leave “patriotism” as “a competition won by seeing who is the most inward looking”. The authentic voice of a liberal elitist…

He says Brexit voters would be “confused” that St George was born in modern say Syria, and are obsessed with “the curvature of fruit & veg”. He says Brexiteers are hypocrites for “moaning about the Polski Sklep” while being “overjoyed at Pizza Express”. And, commenting on Theresa May’s ‘Red, White and Blue Brexit’, Snell says: “Sadly for some, the important part will be ‘white Brexit'”. Huge ammo for UKIP, Labour’s candidate says 69% of his electorate are either stupid, hypocrites or racists…