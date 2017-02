Diane Abbott abstained from the Article 50 vote tonight, in defiance of Corbyn’s order to vote to trigger. Her team are briefing that she is ill. Yet last night:

Baroness Chakrabarti, Lady Nugee & Comrade Abbott ordering 2 G&Ts & a Laphroaig in The Red Lion #workersunite — Eye Spy MP (@eyespymp) January 31, 2017

And she was tweeting just two hours ago. Hmm…