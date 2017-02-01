Want Tomorrow’s News Today? Sign Up Now for our Guidogram

At Guido the newsdesk keyboards are on fire. Today we lead on exclusive breaking news that the Tories have started their general election selection process early. Last night we uncovered Sadiq Khan’s hypocritical invite to eleven Israel travel ban leaders, which was this morning on the front of MailOnline. Guido’s scoops set the agenda in Westminster and beyond…

This week we revealed the truth about Stoke Labour candidate Gareth Snell, exposing his militant anti-Brexit tendency and tracking down the “local man” to his Suffolk home. Press Association followed up on camera with awkward questions to Jez. PA, put your reporters on standby, there’s more to come…

We broke the bittersweet scandal of civil service cake gate, followed up in the Times, Telegraph and Sun. Last night we shattered Fleet Street’s silence and were first to report James Slack is being tapped up for a Number 10 role. Guido Fawkes: first for politics and media…

You’re either in front of Guido or behind. Sign up for the daily Guidogram email here…